Court remands man for stealing electrical equipment 

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered that Sulaiman Nasiru, 19, who pleaded guilty to stealing electrical equipment worth N638,200 be remanded in correctional centre.

The police charged Nasiru, whose address was not given with criminal damage, felony and theft.

Chief Magistrate Fadahunsi Adefioye ordered that the defendant should be kept in Awarjigoh correctional centre in Badagry, until Sept 20, for sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clément Okuoimose told the court that Nasiru committed the offence on July 13, in Iworo area of Badagry, Lagos.

Okuoimose said Nasiru also damaged a kitchen door worth N200,000 belonging to Adebiyi Oluwaseun, the complainant.

He said Nasiru also stole one tiger generator worth N48,000, 35 pieces of wall sockets and three pieces of coil 1.5mm cable.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 339, 306 and 286 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

