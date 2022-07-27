Court remands unemployed man for allegedly raping woman

AN Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Wednesday ordered that an unemployed man, Saidu Hassan, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman.

The police charged Hassan, 40, whose residential address was not provided with rape.

Magistrate I. O. Osho, who did not take the plea of Hassan for want in jurisdiction, directed the prosecutor to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 26, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Foluke Adedosu told the court that Hassan allegedly committed the offence on July 15, at about 6.16 p.m, at Adekunle Fajuyi, Ojoo area, Ibadan.

Adedosu said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 358 of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)

C.E