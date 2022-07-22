Court remands vagrant for allegedly defiling 11-year-old girl

AN Iyaganku Family Court in Ibadan on Friday ordered the remand of 35-year-old vagrant, Abdulkareem Yakubu, for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl.

The police charged .Yakubu, who lives under the Akinyele Bridge in Oyo with charged on a count of defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of Yakubu for lack of jurisdiction.

She ordered that Yakubu should be remanded in Abolongo Correctional Centre, Oyo State. pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She adjourned the matter until Sept. 20, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe told the court that Yakubu on June 22 at 2.00 p.m., under the Akinyele Bridge defiled the girl.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravenes the provisions of Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law, 2006. (NAN)

