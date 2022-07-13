Court rules on Oyo Deputy Gov’s impeachment process Thursday￼

JUSTICE Ladiran Akintola of Oyo State High Court Ibadan will on Thursday give judgement on a case before him between Oyo Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan and the House of Assembly.

The case, which borders on the impeachment process initiated by the lawmakers, was initially slated for judgement on July 26.

However, The Nation on Wednesday gathered that the judgement has been brought forward as the counsel to the parties have been duly notified of the development.

The reason for the change of date could not be confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

While a source said the decision to fast-track the judgement could be due to the urgency of the case, another unconfirmed source said since the last hearing of the case, the Judge had been under intense pressure to deliver the judgement as early as possible.

Another source hinted since the last adjournment, the Chief Judge, Muntar Abimbola had been urged to constitute an impeachment panel as directed by the Assembly despite the pending suit.

The Nation reports the Assembly at plenary last Wednesday issued a directive to the CJ to set up a seven-man panel to investigate Olaniyan over allegations of gross misconduct.

The source privy to happenings said a very Senior lawyer who works closely with the Governor Seyi Makinde government was seen when he allegedly brought a list of the names of individuals who are to serve as members of the panel to the CJ.

It was learnt that the names were allegedly compiled by a top government functionary who heads a leading corporation in the State.

It was gathered the development attracted the irk of some judges who stumbled on the CJ office while the senior lawyer was selling the idea of the names.

Another source also hinted that part of the plan is for the CJ to constitute the panel immediately after the judgement is given on Thursday.

It could not however be confirmed the reaction of the CJ to the pressure on him.

The Nation recalls the court had initially fixed July 26 for the judgement after hearing counsels involved on the originating summons and interlocutory injunctions on the proprietness of an impeachment proceedings embarked upon by the members of the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Oyo Speaker, Oyo Assembly and the Clerk are the first, second and third defendants in the matter respectively.

While Chief Afolabi Fashanu, SAN is representing Olaniyan (claimant), Otunba Kunle Kalejaiye, SAN led the legal team of Defendants.

-The Nation

KN