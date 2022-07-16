COVID-19: VSF supports 3,000 households, constructs 3 boreholes in Sokoto

NO fewer than 3,000 households in Sokoto State on Friday got COVID-19 palliative support from the Victims Support Fund (VSF), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that VSF also constructed three 4,000 litres Solar-powered boreholes in three selected schools across the Senatorial districts of the state.

The benefiting schools includedd the Government Girls Secondary School Sanyinna, Junior Secondary School Asara and Government Day Secondary School Bunkari in Tambuwal, Gwadabawa and Binji Local Government Areas.

Inaugurating the palliative distribution to Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Gov. Aminu Tambuwal appreciated VSF for initiating the support programme.

Tambuwal, represented by Dr Ali Inname, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, said the gesture would go a long way in supporting the needs of the beneficiaries.

He said the state government would ensure that the palliatives were properly delivered and distributed to the right people they were meant for.

“This is not the first time we receive COVID-19 palliatives and distributed them in the right manner.

“In the year 2020, we received the COVID-19 palliatives to support 52,000 households, so today’s support is to cater for 3,000 households which will be easily taken care of,” he said.

In her address, Mrs Toyosi Ogunsiji, Chairperson of VSF, said the exercise was an ongoing part of the COVID-19 taskforce distribution across the 36 states of the federation.

“Sokoto state is the 34th state in the country we are supporting today with food pack, medical materials for COVID-19 prevention and solar powered water boreholes.

“However, the palliatives which is to support 3,000 households is initiated to ease the hardship occasion by COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Ogunsiji added that the palliative materials includes, food items, comprising of rice, beans, maize, groundnut oil and salt, as well as medical items which comprised hand sanitizers and facemask to the State Ministry of Health.

Also speaking, Hajiya Mariya Tambuwal, wife of the state governor, thanked the donors for the support.

Tambuwal, represented by Hajiya Fatima Khalid, stated that the gesture would immensely support the beneficiaries toward easing their hardship.

The representative of the CSOs, Malam Rabiu Gandi, appreciated the VSF commitment toward alleviating the hardship of needy in the country and assured that their various organisations would channel the palliatives to the beneficiaries. (NAN)

