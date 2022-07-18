Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected back at Manchester United training today

CRISTIANO Ronaldo is ‘not expected’ to return to Manchester United training on Monday due to ‘family reasons’.

The 37-year-old stunned everyone on Saturday after requesting to leave Old Trafford if a ‘satisfactory offer’ arrives in the summer transfer window.

United stress Ronaldo is not for sale and expect him to fulfil the final year of his contract, with the squad reporting for pre-season training on Monday.

It had been claimed manager Erik ten Hag would sit down with Ronaldo and hash out his future.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News claims Ronaldo will not return ‘due to family reasons and the club has accepted this explanation’.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner believes he has three or four more years at the top level and wants to play Champions League football.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Napoli have all been linked but the chances of a move are unlikely.

According to The Athletic, Bayern discussed a move but decided it did not make sense given their current squad and structure.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, last month and a transfer was discussed.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is not as keen on the transfer but the reigning world champions are without a striker following Romelu Lukaku’s loan to Inter Milan.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis dismissed the idea of Edinson Cavani returning to the club due to his age, and Ronaldo is two years older than the Uruguay international.

Paris Saint-Germain are not interested and want to move away from ‘flashy’ signings under new sporting leadership.

United finished sixth last season with 58 points, their lowest-ever points tally in the Premier League era.

Six first-team players departed as free agents and Ronaldo is said to be upset with the lack of summer signings.

Tyrell Malacia is expected to complete a transfer from Feyenoord this week, while a move for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is next on the agenda.

Discussions continue with Barcelona regarding Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen is yet to decide his future.

