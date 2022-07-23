Cross River releases schedule of activities for LG poll

CROSS River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC), has released schedule of activities for the Local Government election fixed for May 24, 2023.

The scheduled of activities was contained in a statement by the Secretary of the Commission, Mr Bassey Ekuri and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Saturday.

Activities for the council poll will kick-off on Oct. 1 with primaries of the various political parties and cumulated with the election and publication of election results on May 24, 2023.

According to the schedule, conduct of party’s primaries, including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries is between Oct.1 and 21.

“Presentation of list of candidates: collection, completion and return of CROSIEC form LGE 001 and 002 will also take place from Oct. 24 to Nov. 24.

CROSIEC form LGE 003 (list of candidates whose particulars have been confirmed by the commission) is also to be submitted in the same period.

The schedule indicated that CROSIEC form LGE 004 (list of candidates whose particulars have been queried), will also be addressed within the period – Oct. 24 to Nov. 24.

The secretary said that sales of nomination forms by the commission to the political parties had been fixed for between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2.

Validation of nomination particulars by the Electoral Officers (EOs) and processing/validation of particulars of candidates by the commission is fixed for Dec. 10 and between Dec. 11 and 20 respectively.

Similarly, he said that publication of final list of nomination particulars by the commission is for Dec. 26.

“Campaigns for the election will commence on Dec. 27 while submission of names of polling agents for the poll to the EOs by political parties will be from April 3 to 11, 2023.

“Publication of notice of poll by the commission is for May 20, 2023 and the last day of campaign is May 23, 2023,” he stated.

He said that the election would witness an improvement over the last conducted council poll in the state.(NAN)

A.I