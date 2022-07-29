Customs, NAFDAC, NDLEA destroy 48 containers of fake drugs in Lagos￼

THE Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday led other regulatory agencies of the Federal Government to destroy 48 containers of seized, substandard and fake pharmaceutical drugs at the LAWMA Waste Destruction Site in Epe, Lagos.

The destroyed drugs, it was gathered, were worth several billions of naira.

Present during the destruction of the 48 containers of seized pharmaceuticals were the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Leading the Customs delegation was the ACG, Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, Usman Dankingari. Others with the ACG were the Customs Area Controller for Apapa Customs Command, Compt. Yusuf Malanta Ibrahim and the National Spokesman for NCS, DC Timi Bomodi.

Addressing reporters at the destruction site, ACG Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, Usman Dankingari said that unregulated drugs like the ones being destroyed are fuelling banditry, kidnapping and insecurity in the country.

“These type of drugs fuel banditry, armed robbery, terrorism and insecurity in the country. That is why the Federal Government, through the Customs and NAFDAC, regularly mop up these drugs from circulation.

“it is on the basis of this that the Comptroller General of Customs mandated us to come and destroy these illicit drugs in collaboration with other government agencies. For today, we are destroying eight containers of these drugs. In total, we have 48 containers of drugs that will be destroyed in the coming days,” he said.

-The Nation

KN