CVR: INEC releases funds to enhance service delivery — Commissioner

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has released funds to enhance service delivery in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise which will end on July 31.

Prof. Sani Adam, INEC National Commissioner supervising Niger, Kogi and Kwara States, dropped the hint on Wednesday in Minna during a supervision visit.

Adam, who did not give details of the funds, expressed delight that it would be utilised to achieve positive results.

“I don’t expect that we are going to have any hitch as far as the CVR is concerned and we are going to arrive at the July 31 deadline safely with huge success.

“What I had observed during supervision was that we need more funds and funds were released yesterday to enhance service delivery,” he said.

He said that the exercise, which encountered a lot of challenges initially, was becoming a huge success owing to the commitment by the commission and the citizens.

The INEC National Commissioner expressed optimism that by July 31 all eligible citizens and residents of the state would have registered.

“There is no doubt that we are going to achieve huge success in voters registration and collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Niger.

“We expect a large turnout of citizens in the 2023 general elections,” he said.

He noted that there was no way the commission would get the CVR 100 per cent but can only deal with the people who come out to register.

“We are calling on the citizens of Niger State to come out and collect their PVCs.

“The policy of the commission is to make sure that each person who registers gets the PVC through direct collection and not through mass distribution,” he said.

Adam lauded residents of the state for coming out to register despite rains and the security challenges being experienced in the state.

He said that INEC was giving special consideration to pregnant women, nursing mothers, elderly and the physically challenged people in the exercise.

The INEC official said that the commission was fully prepared for the 2023 general elections.

“All our logistics arrangements have been taken care of by the Federal Government and we are ready for the riverine areas, hilly areas, forest areas and valley areas,” he said.

He asserted that government had made necessary arrangements to ensure credible elections come 2023.

“INEC will reach all citizens in all the nooks and crannies of this country,” he said.

Adam urged stakeholders, such as religious and traditional leaders, elders and parents, to sensitise the society, especially the youth against selling their votes in order to ensure credible polls. (NAN)

