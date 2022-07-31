CWG 2022: Nigeria qualify for quarter-finals in men’s team table tennis

TEAM Nigeria are through to the quarter-finals of the men’s table tennis event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Nigeria made it three wins out of three in Group Two to secure a quarter-final berth.

The team had earlier defeated South Africa and Ghana in their first two games on Friday before beating Cyprus 3-0 on Saturday to finish top of the group.

In the doubles game, the duo of Bode Abiodun and Olajide Omotayo defeated Losif Elia and Christos Savva 3-0 (11-4 11-4 11-5).

In the singles, African champion Quadri Aruna survived a scare to win 3-2 (11-13 11-5 11-7 6-11 11-8) against Marios Yiangou while Omotayo beat Savva 3-0 (11-2 11-2 11-3).

Meanwhile, in the boxing event, Abdul-Afeez Osoba knocked out his Bahamian opponent, Carl Hield.

Victory helped him to qualify for the Round of 16 in the men’s light middleweight category (over-67kg to under-71kg).(NAN)

KN