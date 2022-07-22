ABIKE Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has condoled with the family of a Nigerian, Michael Chima Echefu, who was shot dead by unknown robbers in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In the condolence message, the NIDCOM Chairman assured the family of proper investigation into the matter with the hope of arresting those behind the dastardly act.

She commended the prompt intervention of the Consul General, Andrew Idi, in South Africa, who promptly visited the bereaved family and provided necessary support for the repatriation of the Echefu remains back to Nigeria.

Dabiri-Erewa urged the South African authorities to see to the logical conclusion of the matter by fishing out those behind the killing of Echefu, so as not to be like the unresolved cases of previous murder of Nigerians in South Africa.

In a statement signed by Kazeem Babatunde, Secretary-General of the Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa, NICASA, announced the killing of Michael Chima Echefu, a native of Amaigbo, Imo State, in his shop.

The unfortunate incident happened on Monday 27th June 2022. According to

eye witness account, the deceased was shot and killed by a South African

robbery gang, who robbed him at gun point in his shop located at Rissik

and Jeppe Street, Johannesburg,” the statement read.

During the robbery, the deceased was shot twice on the head by one of the members of the robbery gang in his attempt to flee the robbery scene. An investigation into the incidence is ongoing and no arrest has been made.

Late Echefu is survived by wife; Ugochi Echefu and three children.

A.I