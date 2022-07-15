Dangote groups signs new pact with cement communities in Kogi

DANGOTE Cement Plc, Obajana Plant has entered into a fresh Community Development Agreement (CDA) with the mining communities in its attempt to scale up intervention schemes for the inhabitants of the areas.

The renewed pact, which contains a lot of packages was sealed up at the signing ceremony of the CDA on Thursday at Obajana in Kogi State where the Plant Director, Mr. JV Gungune presented a copy of the CDA to the Elosho of Iwaa land, HRH Oba Francis Migbole.

The representatives of the mining communities of Oyo and Iwaa said the CDA jointly assented will create more job opportunities for locals, including bringing about the rapid social and economic transformation of their communities.

In his remarks, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite applauded the Dangote Cement for fulfilling its obligations to the host communities, adding that the CDA is in line with the 2007 Mineral and Mining Act.

The Minister who was represented by the Ministry’s Chief Geologist, Ntuimbe Etta said the government will continue to facilitate a peaceful atmosphere between the company and its host communities.

The Plant Director, Dangote Cement Plc Obajana, Mr. JV Gungune, stated that the massive support for the communities incorporated in the refresh CDA is in alignment with the company’s vision and mission of supporting its host communities.

Gungune added that the five-year agreement would be implemented between 2022 and 2026, stressing that the Group President, Alhaji Aliko Dangote is appreciative of the support from the host communities, including the plant communities of Obajana and Apata.

The Elesho of Iwaa, HRH Oba Francis O. Migbole, described the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as God sent, adding that the joy of his community has increased by the refreshed CDA.

-Daily Trust

