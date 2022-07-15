Davido, Portable clash over governorship election in Osun

THE Osun state governorship election expected to take place in less than 24 hours has gone beyond Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The contest has taken another dimension in the Nigerian music industry as controversial hip-hop artist, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable is at loggerheads with award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido.

The duo stormed Osun to support different governorship candidates. While Davido pitched his tent with his former Senator uncle, Ademola Adeleke, APC hired ‘Zazzoo Zeh’ crooner, Portable to campaign for the ruling party in the state.

Doing the APC bidding, Portable released a video on Instagram where he was with Oyetola declaring support for him. In another picture of him and supporters, he wrote: “Akoi APC, Akoi Oyetola lekan si. 4+4=8. O ti lo.”

According to a veiled message in a more recent video uploaded by the controversial artiste, Davido allegedly unfollowed him (Portable) on Instagram probably due to the latter’s decision to support APC.

While it appears like a moral support for Davido to support Adeleke in his political ventures, Portable sees his own adventure as a way of making money and doubling his hustle as the slang always goes.

Though, he did not mention Davido in the video, but he was infuriated with the action, stating that his father is not a rich man, that he has collected money and his vote is for APC.

While endorsing Oyetola’s reelection bid, the singer also asked Nigerians to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, during next year’s presidential election.

-Vanguard

KN