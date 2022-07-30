Delta to embark on potable water supply to households

THE Delta State Government says it will soon start supply of potable water to households, particularly in the Warri area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Water Resources Development, Mr Samuel Mariere, was quoted to have said on Friday in Asaba in a statement signed by Mrs Veronica Dikedi, the Public Relations Officer of the ministry,

Mariere, who said this shortly after he inspected the multi billion naira facility at the Warri Urban Water Corporation site, called for a stronger synergy and commitment from Dom Domingos Water Company and other consultants.

Mariere spoke of his desire to make a positive difference in the Ministry of Water Resources in a meeting with stakeholders at the site.

He noted the need for continuous exchange of ideas as a deliberate step towards achieving the set goals.

He said that the state government would carry out an elaborate awareness campaign to sensitize Delta residents on dangers of consuming unclean water.

Mr Temitope Akinyemi, the CEO of Dom Domingos Water Company lauded the familiarisation visit by the commissioner, saying that “the assurance from government is one thing that consultants need“.

According to him, that a moral booster in fulfill the company’s side of the agreement enshrined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). (NAN)

