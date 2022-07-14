Dembele agrees new 2-year Barcelona contract

FC Barcelona have confirmed that Ousmane Dembele has agreed a new two-year contract to stay at Camp Nou.

The five-year contract that Dembele signed when he joined Barca from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 expired at the end of June.

Talks have continued over a new deal and the France international has now agreed terms on a fresh contract, keeping him at Barca until the end of the 2023-24 season.

That Dembele remains a Barca player at all is a complete turnaround from the situation in January.

The club insisted the winger would be sold or leave on a free transfer at the end of the campaign after the 25-year-old turned down a contract offer.

The LaLiga club revealed he will sign his new deal at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper later on Thursday.

Barca president Joan Laporta had revealed on Wednesday that Dembele’s new contract will be confirmed this week.

Dembele has made 150 appearances for Barca and came to the fore last season, setting up 13 goals in LaLiga – more than any other player in the Spanish top flight.

The Blaugrana also reached an agreement to sign Brazil winger Raphinha from Leeds United for a reported fee of €($) 67 million. Raphinha arrived in Spain for a medical on Wednesday. (dpa/NAN)

