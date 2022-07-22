ALL is set to mark this year’s National Diaspora Day Celebrations with the theme: “Diaspora Engagement in Global Challenges Times for National Development.”

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, stated this at a press conference in Abuja as part of activities ahead of July 25, 2022, National Diaspora Day celebrations.

She stated that a robust engagement with the diaspora is crucial to Nigeria’s development and growth as no nation can make progress without its Diaspora.

She added that voting right, home remittances, investment and all round engagements with Nigerians in the Diaspora and those at home will surely turn around the country’s economic fortunes.

Dabiri-Erewa pushed further for more campaigns to get Diaspora voting through in Nigeria as several African countries have successfully engaged in Diaspora voting.

On the theme of the celebration, “Diaspora Engagement in Global Challenging Times for National development”, she said it was an elixir to all the past and recent challenges, which have faced the Diaspora; from COVID-19 to Ukraine/Russia crisis, amongst others.

In the same vein, the President, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation UK South, Susan Waya, agreed that Diaspora voting bill should be passed given the humongous amount of dollars sent to the country as remittances.

Waya said that in 2018 alone, home remittances from Nigerians in London was recorded at $2.8 billion.

She lauded Abike Dabiri-Erewa for her efforts and vision for Nigerians in the Diaspora and wish her more achievements in the coming years.

This year’s celebration will have the Presidential address to Nigerians in the Diaspora, thematic discussions, goodwill and solidarity messages, showcase of some diaspora projects, talks from diaspora role models, and a special segment, titled: “Home strings”, targeted at second and third generations Diaspora, as part of the line up of activities.

The 2022 National Diaspora Day will be a hybrid event that looks at celebrating Nigerians in the Diaspora, networking and facilitating engagement between the Diaspora and public office, government, private and corporate organisations as well as other major stakeholders.

Each year, the National Diaspora Day is celebrated by Nigerians globally on July 25.

A.I