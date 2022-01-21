 Disclaimer: Simbi Wabote has no Facebook account – NCDMB

By Anthony Isibor.

THE management of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board, NCDMB, has denied a Facebook account purportedly belonging Simbi Kesiye Wabote, executive secretary of the board.

It asked the public to be wary of any such accounts bearing Simbi Kesiye Wabote he does not operate a Facebook account.

According to the disclaimer, which was posted on the boards Twitter handle @officiaINCDMB, these Facebook accounts, which are fraudulently bearing the name of the executive secretary, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote ENSE, FIPS, has just grown to eight and are all fake accounts.

It also said that one of the accounts recently tried to defraud unsuspecting members of the public with promises of favours in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry with a fake number.

“We have clarified repeatedly that Engr Wabote does not own any Facebook Account and would never demand inducements from anyone for any favour whatsoever.

“Consequently, we disassociate the Executive Secretary from any post, claim, request, insinuation made from any Facebook Account and we strongly caution members of the public against interacöng with any such accounts under any guise.

“While we have taken steps to report these fake accounts to the concerned authoritics, we strongly advise members of the public against failing prey to fraudsters who use the names of public officers to perpetuate crimes.

It added that any communications on programs or opportunities from the NCDNB would be

communicated through the official channels – www.ncdmb.gov.ng and @officiaINCDMB on Twitter, Facebock, Instagram and YouTube.

– Jan. 21, 2022 @ 18:12 GMT |

A.I