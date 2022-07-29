Disparity in varsity workers’ salaries will elongate strike — NAAT

THE National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) Thursday rejected the Prof. Nimi-Briggs-led committee report on salaries of university workers, saying it was not fully involved in the negotiation process.

It said any disparity in salaries of university workers would elongate the current strike in the institutions.

Addressing reporters in Abuja, NAAT President, Ibeji Nwokoma, said the leadership of the union restrained itself from rushing to conclusion on the news that had gone viral on social media concerning allocation of percentage salary increase to unions because it negated all known laws of collective bargaining.

“NAAT will resist any attempt under any guise to introduce disparity in salaries in the Universities, as that’ll have its ripple effects by solving a problem and creating multiple hydra-headed additional problems of restiveness, resistance and deep rooted further struggles.

“NAAT therefore calls on Nimi Briggs committee to reconvene and conclude the re-negotiation process with our union and further adopt a more robust approach to the re-negotiation, as the committee had been slow and looked spineless in its ability to take decisions on behalf of the government.”

Nwokoma described the government’s decision to enforce the “no work, no pay” policy on university workers as unlawful.

-Daily Trust

KN