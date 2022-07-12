Dj Cuppy: Why I can’t speak on current political issues

Hits: 5

FLORENCE Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has stated her reason for not being able to express her opinion politically.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Nigerian Disc Jockey and producer, who is the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola said after remembering who she was, she held back on her opinion.

“This morning, I was about to tweet my opinion on the current political scene, but then I remembered who I am,” she tweeted.

This comes days after her father paid a visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in France, tipping the APC national leader to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Otedola via his verified Twitter handle, @realFemiOtedola, tweeted a picture he took with Tinubu, describing the former Lagos State governor as his “great friend.”

“I am always excited visiting my Great Friend Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu @officialABAT. May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great Nation,” he wrote.

-Daily Trust

KN