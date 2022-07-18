Ebonyi PDP Governorship candidate lauds Ezza community for upholding cultural belief

DR. IfeanyiChukwuma Odii, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the 2023 Governorship Election in Ebonyi has commended the people of Ezza in the state for upholding the culture of the land.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the people celebrated their New Yam Festival on Sunday in their ancestral home, Okpoku Ezekuna, Nchionu Ezza, Ezza-South local government area of Ebonyi.

Odii, represented by his running mate, Sen. Igwe Nwagu, said the importance of culture to socio-economic development could not be over-emphasised.

He prayed for long life and good blessings for the people as they marked the beginning of the new year in their land.

“In Ezza land, the new yam festival usually opens windows for harvesting of farm produce. I wish them more bountiful harvest and good blessings in their new year,” Odii added.

The New yam festival entitled, “Okeaku Ezza 2022” is a cultural feast in Ezza land and it dates back to the days of Ezekuna, the progenitor of the people.

It marks the beginning of new year and form of greeting for the day of celebration is, “Anyi Aboo, Awha L’abu Anyi Awha Oma” meaning, “happy new year and may the .year flow with blessings.”

Mr Nweke Igbo, the Traditional Rural of Umuoghara autonomous community in the area while breaking the Kolanut for the celebration, said that the significance of the festival was to mark the harvest year.

Igbo noted that the people celebrate to cleans themselves of all wrongs and promote oneness.

“We pray against evil persons in the land and God’s protection for more better years, more united homes in the new year,” he added.

Mr Emma Kanondu, Former Coordinator, Afikpo North local government area in the state, who celebrated with the Ezza people, described the new yam festival as “Christmas” in the area.

“I am happy to see them celebrating and thank God they have had good hardest. I wish the people more grace in the new year. (NAN)

C.E