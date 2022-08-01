Ecobank Nigeria appoints Nnaeto Orazulike as non-executive director

THE Board of Directors of Ecobank Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Nnaeto Orazulike as a Non-Executive Director. Orazulike is a seasoned business magnate, corporate administrator, and philanthropist. He is the Founder and Group Managing Director of Genesis Group – a proudly Nigerian conglomerate with interests in Restaurants, Cinemas, Hotels, Food Production and Oil & Gas Services and Production.

According to the Board, the new director has distinguished himself as a leader in his various endeavors, pioneering and promoting professions through the growth of indigenous talents in Nigeria and beyond. He embodies the Pan-African vision of the bank and brings with him the wealth of experience, professionalism, and integrity which has earned him national and international acclaim.

Orazulike is a graduate of University of Nigeria, with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree and an alumnus of Harvard Business School, Executive Training Program. He was also awarded the prestigious Honorary Doctor of Science degree by University of Port Harcourt in 2015

Orazulike, who had previously served on the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc between 2008 to 2017, is the National Chairman of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture Trade Group on Tourism and Hospitality. He also currently sits on the boards of various companies and organizations including Shelf Drilling Nigeria, West African Metal Processing Co. Ltd., Fate Foundation, and Spiritan University, Nnochi, Imo State.

Orazulike joined the board of Ecobank Nigeria in April 2022.

