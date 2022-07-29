ECOWAS seeks consolidation of democratic gains through consultation with its Ambassadors  

THE Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, is seeking to strengthen and consolidate democratic gains in the face of challenges by consulting its ambassadors who constitute one arm of the Mediation and Security Council, MSC.

Declaring the 36th session of the MSC meeting at the Ambassadorial level open on the 26th of June, 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria, its Chair and Permanent Representative of Ghana to ECOWAS Ambassador Rashid Bawa, emphasized the importance of peace and security and called on all the Member States to create an enabling environment for meaningful development. despite the current challenges facing the region occasioned by the resurgence of military take-overs.

Welcoming the Permanent Representatives to the meeting earlier, the ECOWAS Commission’s Director, Political Affairs, Aderemi Ajibewa. representing the Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security, PAPS, Gen Francis Behanzin, reiterated ECOWAS commitmentto continue fruitful collaboration with the MSC at Ambassadorial level, to deepen democracy, peace and stability in the region.

The meeting considered the three Memoranda; Memorandum on the political situation in the region, Memorandum presenting the Draft of the Revised 2001 Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and the report of the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Justice held on the draft revised Supplementary Act and the Memorandum on the security situation in the region. It also received updates on the status of the implementation of the National Early Warning and Response Mechanisms, NEWRMs, and the Humanitarian Situation in the region.

The outcome and the recommendations of the meeting will be forwarded for consideration to the MSC at Ministerial level, with the objective of addressing the peace, security challenges and alignment of regional political agenda.

First published June 29, 2022 @ 18:07 GMT |

KN