Edo confirms eight cases of monkeypox

THE Edo State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi, Monday disclosed that eight persons have so far tested positive for Monkeypox in the state.

Prof Obehi who disclosed this to journalists in Benin, however, said all persons who were diagnosed with the disease have recovered.

“Amid the rise in the number of confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Edo, it has become imperative to warn on the health risks that the virus poses and reiterate the need for residents to be cautious and adhere to safety measures.”

She highlighted symptoms of Monkeypox to include fever, headache, weakness of the body, sore throat, and enlargement of glands under the jaw and in the neck.

“It can also come with the appearance of a rash on the face, palms, soles of the feet, genitals, and other parts of the body, which can appear solid or fluid-filled at the onset and can manifest within a period of two to three weeks following infection, depending on the health status of the individual.”

She advised residents to avoid contact with dead or live wild animals such as small mammals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes).

She added that people should thoroughly cook all food containing animal meat before eating; avoid unprotected contact with infected animals, and humans, wash hands regularly and use sanitiser when water is not available.

-Daily Trust

KN