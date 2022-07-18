Edo SEMA distributes instructional materials to schools

THE Edo State Emergency Management Agency (Edo SEMA) has distributed instructional materials to Schools for Special Education. Head, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Public Affairs, Edo SEMA, said this in a statement on Monday in Benin City.

Omogbare said that the materials were donated to the state government by the Nigerian Maritime Safety Agency in conjunction with the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board.

She said that Mrs Carol Odion, Functioning Director, Edo SEMA, who handed over the materials to the various Head teachers, called on the schools to put the materials to proper use.

She said that the items distributed included notebooks, pencils, biro, sharpeners, white marker boards, colour pencils and stockings.

Others were shoes, bags, food flasks, water bottles, measurement rule, erasers and marker board pen. (NAN)

A.I