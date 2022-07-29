EduTECH to spur economic advancement— Registrar

THE nation’s economy is expected to advance if citizens embrace Education Technology (EduTECH) wholeheartedly, says the Registrar of the Institute of Educational Leadership Practitioners of Nigeria (IELPN), Dr Olufunmilayo Olusa.

Olusa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that the nation’s economy was technologically latent.

The registrar, who spoke against the backdrop of the nation’s economy growth, said that a refashioning of the country’s social-economic strata toward a technologically driven global trend, would aid the commercialisation of major sectors of the country’s fortunes.

NAN reports that, IELPN, inclined to technology driven solution concepts, holds its 2nd Annual conference tagged EduTECH 2022 in Lagos from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2022 to arouse public consciousness on the importance of technology in teaching and learning.

The theme of the conference is “Educational Technology, Accessibility and Equity in Teaching and Learning”.

“There is every indication that the nation’s economy will advance should the people embrace education technology (EduTECH) wholeheartedly.

“Technology accessibility in our schools will aid People’s assimilation of latest innovations and such will positively bear on the social-economic life of the people and society.

“Aside from raising awareness on the essentials of technology to human life, the institute wants to leverage on it’s goodwill across the globe to make available devices that aid teaching and learning available to people.

“We aim to groom human capital of the nation’s prime that will use technology to unlock the nation’s potentials in every facet especially to revive the real sector where many of the unemployed youth can be gainfully be engaged,” she said.

According to the technology expert, she foresees a revolution in the nation’s farm produce if technology is applied.

She said that the nation’s problem was not the lack of resources but the will to do things better.

She called for the support of corporate organisations to enable the institute accomplish its goals, saying IELPN was focusing on areas that the government seemed not to be paying attention to impact on the generality of the people.(NAN)

C.E