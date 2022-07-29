Edwin Clark loses brother

AMBASSADOR Blessing Clark, younger brother of Ijaw leader Edwin Clark, is dead.

He died on July 26 in Lagos at 92.

A statement yesterday by Christopher Clark, on the family’s behalf, said the deceased was Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the Organisation of African Unity, Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Nigerian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York.

The statement partly read: “Ambassador Clark was a mentor to Nigeria’s Diplomatic Service, and for 50 years, helped to shape Nigeria’s foreign policy.

“He is survived by his elder brother, elder statesman Chief (Dr) E. K. Clark and other members of the family.”

-Daily Trust

