EKO Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has solicited the support of the Lagos State Police Command in curbing assault on its employees and vandalism of electrical equipment.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, made this known in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

The statement said Dr Tinuade Sanda, the Managing Director, EKEDC, made the appeal during courtesy visits to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) (Zone 2), Bode Adeleke and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi.

Sanda said the visits were a continuation of the interaction with key stakeholders in the Disco’s network since she assumed office.

She commended the AIG and the Commissioner of Police for their efforts in keeping Lagos safe.

Sanda said the visits were also to seek collaboration and more support from the Nigerian Police in curbing the assault of staff and the vandalisation of electrical equipment within the Disco’s franchise area.

Responding, the commissioner appreciated Sanda for the courtesy visit and assured her of an effective synergy and assistance in protecting the assets of EKEDC.

He said that his team would work with the Disco in identifying the areas where these illicit acts were happening to bring the culprits to book.

Similarly, the AIG appreciated the Eko DisCo team, and offered his support to the company and assured them of responding promptly to the issues raised. (NAN)

A.I