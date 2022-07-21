Enugu State Football League enters semi final stage

THE 2022 Enugu State Football League entered the semi final stage Wednesday with four teams billed to trade tackles on July 22 for the final place.

Flying Angels FC of Uwani Road defeated R and S Lotto of Onitsha 6-5 on penalty shootouts on the last semi final match played at the Rangers International FC training pitch, Liberty Estate, Enugu.

Uderika Nwoba put R and S Lotto ahead in the 12th minute before Uzochukwu Ogbabido equalised for Flying Angels in the 68th minute.

Also, Star Plus FC of Ngwo pipped Enugu Angels of Agbani Road 1-0 to reach the next stage with the lone goal from Chidera Pius in the 75th minute.

Meanwhile, Golden Shooters FC of Emene defeated Disdevt In Afrik Academy of GRA, Enugu 1-0 on Tuesday.

Nnaemeka Opah scored the lone goal of the match in the 61st minute after the two teams played out goalless draw into the interval.

FC Inter of Independence Layout overpowered Giant Brillars FC of New Layout 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a one-all draw, also on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the semi final paired FC Inter with Golden Shooters, while Star Plus will face Flying Angels in the second match that would be played on Friday. (NAN)

KN