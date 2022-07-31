Enyimba beat Ijebu United after Ojo’s penalty shootout saves

ENYIMBA International Football Club of Aba on Saturday in Benin survived a Cup scare by beating Ijebu United FC 3-1 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 ending.

But the former champions had goalkeeper Olorunleke Ojo to thank for qualifying for the next stage of the 2022 Aiteo Federation Cup competition, after saving three penalty kicks.

Ijebu United, a Nigeria National League (NNL) side, first shocked Enyimba by scoring through Ogunleye Kazeem in the first half of the round of 64 match at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Enyimba restored parity through Samuel Stone in the second stanza of the game which later witnessed a heavy downpour.

Ojo then stepped up to save the day for the former Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions to go through to the round of 32.

He saved three out of the four penalty kicks played by Ijebu United, while his teammates scored the three they played.(NAN)

