THE award winning and leading pan African public policy, regulatory and government affairs firm, ETHICORE Political Lobbying has concluded a landmark partnership agreement with Egypt based Moharram & Partners, M&P.

ETHICORE and M&P have established the largest and first-of-its kind partnership in Africa and the Middle East. The firms are the biggest and leading indigenous public policy and government affairs agencies on the African continent.

Headquartered in South Africa with national offices in the economic centres of both Cape Town and Johannesburg, ETHICORE and its subsidiary – Africa Government Affairs Xchange (AfricaGX) has rising market coverage in 27 African and the Middle East countries.

The CEOs of both firms formalised the partnership in the presence of the South African Ambassador to Egypt, Ntsiki Mashimbye in Cairo, pursuant to unlocking the full potential of economic, trade and investment relations between South Africa and Egypt as leading economies on the Africa continent.

The partnership leverages ETHICORE’s 12-year track record and ever-expanding pan African and Middle East footprint, with M&P’s vast expertise and growth in north Africa and the Middle East, through three regional hubs in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Cairo.

It enhances value for existing and future clients of both firms, who together boast an impressive portfolio of more than 150+ African and international clients.

Clients will benefit from a comprehensive service offering of the highest quality and professional standards, tailored to the nuances of more than 30 diverse jurisdictions in Africa and the Middle East. This includes strategy coordination resource alignment, seamless execution and integrated account management.

According to ETHICORE CEO and Founder, Abdul Waheed Patel – “Our partnership with M&P massifies our pan African and Middle East expansion, presence and reach. It promises exciting new business opportunities and value-add for our clients. This is a milestone for our firms, for the African and Middle East marketplace, as well as for South Africa-Egypt and broader African integration efforts. Our innovative partnership is unprecedented in both Africa and the Middle East, as well as globally. ”

“I’m immensely proud of this partnership, whereby we’ll enable and support our clients in expanding their business across the continent and South Africa, one of the most promising markets in Africa,” said Moustafa Moharram, M&P’s CEO and Founder.

The partnership is unrivalled, expanding the combined expertise of both firms to more than 80 senior and experienced practitioners of the highest professional calibre, across more than 30 markets in Africa and the Middle East, where both firms have an established and burgeoning presence. This includes Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and UAE.

“We have expanded to numerous new markets during the past few years, with active operations across the region, from Morocco to Pakistan. I’m very excited about taking this further with our new affiliate, ETHICORE, a trailblazing African government and political affairs firm.” emphasized Moustafa Moharram.

The timeliness of the partnership coincides with African countries supporting the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area to increase intra-Africa trade, investment and regional integration. It meets the demands of our clients for multi-market expertise in Africa and the Middle East, delivered to the highest professional standards in our niche fields of specialisation.

“Our partnership is the culmination of strong synergies, mutual compatibility and a common DNA, built on successful and impactful in-market collaboration between our team to date. Both firms have demonstrated impeccable calibre and pedigree, as well as positive impact, results and growth prior to, throughout and post the COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited to cultivate an enduring and prosperous partnership, from Cape Town to Cairo and beyond,” added ETHICORE CEO Abdul Waheed Patel.

