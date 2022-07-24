Ex-Army Chief, Buratai, bags traditional title in Nasarawa

A former Chief of Army Staff, Retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has been turbaned as the ‘Garkuwan Keffi’ of Keffi Emirate Council by Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo-Yamusa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buratai, who is now the Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, was turbaned at the emir’s palace in Keffi Local Government area of the state on Saturday.

NAN also reports that ‘Garkuwa’ in Hausa language means ‘Shield’.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chindo-Yamusa said that the choice of Buratai for the traditional title was in recognition of his sterling contributions to Keffi township and Nigeria at large.

He called on Buratai to continue to be a role model to Nigerians and contribute to the development of the country in any capacity he might find himself.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Buratai said that he felt highly honoured to be awarded the traditional title. He said that the award was based on his excellent relationship with the emirate council and people of Keffi as well as his contribution to the community.

“As I said in the palace, I have been around Keffi for more than 27 years and they have seen what I have contributed to the society and the less-privileged while I was in service.

“Even after leaving service, I have not, because of that, relented in contributing my quota to the society and helping youths and women. I strongly believe that if we all do our parts, Nigeria will be a better country for all,” he said.

Buratai appreciated the emir and the emirate council for the honour, assuring that the traditional title bestowed on him would further spur him to do more in terms of contributing positively to the society and humanity. (NAN)

