Ex-CJN, Tanko to get N2.5bn from FG

THE just-retired Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Mohammed Tanko is expected to receive a whopping sum of N2.5 billion severance package from the Federal Government.

Daily Independent gathered that this is part of the package for the retired chief justice put together by the National Judicial Council (NJC) in 2019 which recommended the payment of N2.5bn for former CJN, Walter Onnoghen. Also, a mansion will be built for him in Abuja or any city of his choosing with a lump sum for furnishing.

This is in addition to a gratuity that is 300 per cent of his annual basic salary of N3.36m as well as a pension for life.

According to the report, Tanko would get the financial package based on the provisions of Section 291 (2) and (3a-c) of the 1999 Constitution as well as Section 2 of the Pensions Rights of Judges Act.

A senior lawyer said Muhammad, being the head of the judiciary, would be well paid so that he would not have to work again for life. “The severance package is as humongous as the one paid to former Senate President. He would also be a member of the Council of State,” he added.

Corroborating this, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who does not want to be quoted told Punch, “His entitlements are enormous. He’s entitled to a house anywhere in Abuja, domestic staff, cars, salaries and allowances for life. Judges are being overworked because, by the time they retire at 70, they are not always looking young.”

A former CJN, Alfa Belgore, was also reportedly paid about N2.8b after he retired from service.

Just like state governors, a retired chief justice is entitled to at least four domestic staff and sundry allowances for personal upkeep, including allowances for accommodation, utilities, entertainment, medical, security, furniture, and vehicles.

Though the remuneration and severance package of political, public and judicial officers were published on the website of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, the full details of the allowances were not disclosed.

Recall that Muhammad’s resignation on health grounds was announced on Monday, less than a week after the 14 Supreme Court Justices accused him of financial malfeasance and maladministration.

Following the development, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday swore in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the next most senior Justice as the acting CJN.

Independent.

First published June 29, 2022 @ 15:20 GMT | AI.