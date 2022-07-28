Ex-Pakistani president Zardari tests positive for COVID-19

FORMER Pakistani President Asif Zardari has tested positive for COVID-19, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Zardari, said on social media Thursday.

The former president, who is a member of the country’s national assembly and the father of Foreign Minister Zardari, was fully vaccinated and had taken a booster dose, said Zardari the junior.

The former president is having mild symptoms and has isolated himself, the foreign minister said, adding that his father is undergoing treatment.

“We are praying for his swift recovery,’’ said the foreign minister.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,552,632 in the South Asian country, showed the latest data released by the health ministry. (Xinhua/NAN)

A.I