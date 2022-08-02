Ex-PM’s party took illegal funds, says Pakistan election commission 

PAKISTAN’S election commission on Tuesday ruled that the party of former prime minister Imran Khan received illegal funds.

The commission said the decision could imperil Khan’s political future.

A three-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) received funds from foreign companies and individuals and concealed more than a dozen bank accounts.

PTI leaders acknowledged that the party received funds from Pakistanis living overseas, but argued that there was nothing wrong with it.

Legal experts are of the view that the case may lead to the disqualification of party chief Khan for misdeclaration and concealing of facts from the commission.(dpa/NAN)

A.I