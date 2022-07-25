Ex-presidential aide rates Buhari high on infrastructure

SEN. Ita Enang, a former Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, has rated the Buhari administration high on infrastructure development in Nigeria.

He said this during a facility tour of the Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road with some journalists on Monday.

According to Enang, Buhari has shown commitment in completion of projects, especially Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Highway.

He said that the contract sum for the project was about N185 billion.

“Out of this, the SERMATECH Nig. Ltd has N79 billion, while Julius Berger has N54 billion and N52 billion to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC),” he said.

He said that the 87 kilometre road which linked Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Abia was being funded by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) through a tax credit at a cost N185 billion.

Enang, who inspected the project from the Mbak Obio Itam axis in Akwa Ibom to the Ayadehe Bridge, expressed hope that Buhari would inaugurate it before leaving office in 2023.

“We are anxious that Mr President is committed to delivering most of the projects including this one, he is going to deliver the second Niger Bridge and this road is going to be a great part of it.

“We are working toward it; Mr President will personally inaugurate this road for Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Abia people.

“We are impressed by the work we see SERMATECH and the extent they have gone on the bridge and their relationship with the community,” Enang said.

On the issue of compensation, Enang said the Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers Governments have shown commitment to paying the compensation to property owners on the road.

He urged the state governments to ensure that there were no delays in the road construction.

According to Enang, the President was addressing all challenges confronting the nation.

He urged the people of Akwa Ibom and all Nigerians to vote for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the 2023 general elections

“We are here telling the people of Akwa Ibom and Cross River that Buhari has delivered on his campaign promises on infrastructure and other key areas.

“We are having challenges on the economy and we are addressing it according to the world parameters. We all know the price of crude oil and the level of inflation.

“The President is addressing all these challenges and we are urging Akwa Ibom people and all Nigerians to vote for APC in the 2023 general elections,” he said.

The site agent of SERMATECH Nigeria Ltd, Mr Joe Ukpata, said pilling and other work on four bridges on the road were at advanced stage and would be completed in 2022.

Ukpata said SERMATECH was in charge of 28.6 kilometres of the road, adding that for the section it was handling, the quality of work was okay.

“The longest bridge is 260 metres the piling work has been completed and we are moving to Ayadehe Bridge which is more than 50 per cent completed.

“We are sure that three of the bridges will be fully delivered this year, while the Calabar Bridge will be done during the dry season because piling work can only be done during the dry season.

“We are making sure that everything is quality, top notch as an indigenous company competing with giants. We know that we will be easily assessed,” Ukpata said. (NAN)

