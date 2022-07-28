F1: Mercedes boss Wolff hopes to unlock more performance in Budapest

MERCEDES managed their first double podium of the Formula One season at last weekend’s French Grand Prix but head into Sunday’s race in Hungary having no real clue how they will perform.

The former dominant team in F1 have had to bide their time this year with Red Bull’s defending champion Max Verstappen streaking away at the top of the standings and Ferrari clearly being quicker than Mercedes.

But the Italian team keep on making big mistakes and that let in seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for a season-high second place in France with George Russell just behind.

Yet Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff now goes to Budapest in hope rather than expectation.

“It was encouraging to score such a big haul of points in France and maximise the situation on Sunday but we know there is much work still to do,’’ he said in a team statement.

“The gap to the leaders on a single lap persists and we struggle more at the start of stints.

“We need to keep unlocking more performance, and by maintaining the culture, mindset and spirit that has spurred on all the hard work at the factories, I’m confident we will.’’

The twisting and bumpy Hungaroring is very different to France’s Circuit Paul Ricard.

“It’s hard to predict how we will fare because our expectations this year haven’t always matched up to reality.

“Nevertheless, we’ll give it our all and we always look forward to being in Budapest and the warm welcome we receive from the fans,’’ Wolff said. (dpa/NAN)

C.E