Falcons showed strength of character with World Cup qualification, Pinnick says

AMAJU Pinnick, President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Thursday lauded Super Falcons players for their qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Falcons defeated Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 1-0 on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The win helped them to set up a semi-finals clash with the hosts.

“I congratulate the girls for a strong performance against another strong team,” Pinnick said.

“They showed that truly, Nigeria is the powerhouse of African women football. They held firm to victory even in the face of pressure towards the end.

“Their strength and perseverance was highly commendable. They have done very well to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

“Now, we can aim for a retention of the trophy.”

Nigeria, the nine-time champions of the WAFCON tournament, are aiming for the 10th title in Morocco.(NAN)

C.E