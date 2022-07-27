FCT, Works Ministries, others make presentations as Buhari presides over FEC

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari presided over virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Ministries Finance, Works and Housing as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to make presentations at the meeting.

Physically present at the meeting are Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Head of the Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Ministers of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and that of the FCT, Mohammed Bello, are also in attendance of the meeting.

Other cabinet members are participating in the meeting virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

NAN reports that minute silence was observed by the cabinet members shortly before the commencement of the FEC meeting in honour of late Oyekunle Oluwasanmi, a former Minister, who died recently at the age of 85.

Oluwasanmi served the nation as Minister of State for Power and Steel in 1997.

He also served as Chairman of the Board of the News Agency of Nigeria in 1992.

During his lifetime, Oluwasanmi served as a member of the committee that advocated the creation of Ekiti, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Gombe Zamfara and Bayelsa States in 1996. (NAN)

C.E