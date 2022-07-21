Fed. Lawmaker mourns Oluyole APC Women Leader, describes her as a woman of substance

THE House of Representatives Member from Oluyole Federal Constituency, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has commiserated with the Adebiyi’s family and the entire All Progressives Congress, APC, on the demise of the APC Oluyole Women Leader, Adebiyi Rashidat Adenike.

The deceased passed on after a brief illness on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

The House of Reps member in her condolence message on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, said: “Words may not be enough to express my heartfelt sorrow on the passing of a woman of substance, Alhaja Adebiyi, whom we all call Ashake.

“Ashake was an Amazon and an APC stalwart; before her death, she was the Women Leader in Oluyole Local Government and a very supportive ally of our party ideals,” she said.

“Ashake Ade ha! I can’t imagine this. We spoke on Sunday. You were hale and hearty. Today, Tuesday you have gone to be with the Lord. ASHAKE a woman of substance, a woman of loyalty, my sister, my friend, my woman leader, you will forever live on in our memories, I will miss you; Oluyole will miss you. Rest in peace with the Lord. He is forever on the throne. Alhaja Rashidat Adenike Adebiyi. Ashake Ade, a woman of substance Sun re,” she said.

She expressed thoughts of comfort and condolences to Adebiyi’s grieving family and the entire APC family in Oyo State, describing her death as a colossal loss.

“You are gone from our sight, but never from our hearts,” she added.

A.I