Federal Polytechnic, Bida, gets new registrar, bursar

THE governing council of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger, has approved the appointment of Malam Hussaini Enagi and Malam Sidique Marufu as Registrar and Bursar, respectively.

This is contained in a statement issued in Bida on Thursday by Malam Abubakar Dzukogi, the institution’s Deputy Registrar, Information and Protocol.

He stated that the approval was made at the polytechnic’s 89th council meeting held on July 26.

Enagi, an indigene of Niger, had been a Deputy Registrar at the polytechnic for eight years.

He was also Deputy Register Council Affairs as well as the Public Relations Officer of the institution.

Enagi holds a Masters’ degree in Public Relations and is also a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria.

Marufu who hails from Kwara had been the Chief Accountant at Kwara Polytechnic, Offa and holds a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Accounting.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Dzukogi stated that a selection board committee had earlier conducted interviews for the positions of Registrar and Bursar and forwarded its recommendations to the Council.

The Council chairman, Mr Ugo Chima, expressed satisfaction with the process of selecting the registrar and the bursar, he added.

Dzokogi stated also that Chima described the registry and bursary as the engine rooms of the polytechnic.

The chairman urged the appointees to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new assignments so as to add value to the polytechnic. (NAN)

