FG insists on no partisan politics for all civil servants

By Anthony Isibor.

THE Federal Government through the office of the Head of Service of the Federation has reiterated its stance on the ‘Non Partisan Rule’ for all civil servants in the country.

According to a circular signed by Folasade Yeml-Esan on Thursday May 05, 2022, the rule has not changed.

This was relayed in response to requests for clarification on the provision of Public Service Rules, PSR vis-à-vis the Supreme Court Judgment as it relates to participation of civil servants in partisan politics.

He said that the clarification became necessary in order to draw the attention of civil servants to the legal opinion of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (HAGF&MJ) on the matter.

It added that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in his letter, Ref. No. SGF/PS/HCSF/210/11 dated 26th November, 2018, HAGF&MJ asserted inter alia, that, neither the 1999 Constitution nor the Supreme Court has authorized civil servants to engage in partisan politics.

According to the circular, the provisions of Rules 030422 and 030423 of the Public Service Rules, 2008 Edition were not nullified by the Supreme Court, hence, they remain in force and binding on all civil servants seeking to participate in nomination exercises or party primaries.

Similarly, it said that the Supreme Court judgment in INEC vs Musa did not set aside or nullify the provisions of the Public Service Rules, hence, they must be complied with by any civil servant, who wishes to seek nomination or participation in party primary elections.

“In the overall best interest of neutrality, harmony, integrity and development of Nigerian Civil Service, all civil servants are strongly advised to be guided by the provisions of PSR and the legal opinion of Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation/Minister of Justice on the subject.

“The provisions of Rules 030402(g). 030422 and 030423 of the Public Service Rules (2008 Edition) should be enforced.

“The contents of this circular should be given widest circulation for the compliance of all concerned.” it said.

First published – May. 07, 2022 @ 17:07 GMT | A I.