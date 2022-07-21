FG mulls world-class military hospital

THE Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Abubakar Kana, says the Federal Government has mapped up strategies and modalities to build a world-class Military Hospital to cater for the military personnel, veterans and their families.

Kana, in a statement on Wednesday said that part of steps taken to achieve the plans was the move to reform the military health services in Nigeria.

He said the ministry had also put together a workshop for all stakeholders to discuss the roadmap toward achieving the anticipated reformation.

According to him, the workshop which is billed to hold in Abuja on Thursday, will be chaired by the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi.

“The Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs, as well as the US Ambassador to Nigeria and strategic health partners will be in attendance,” he said. (NAN)

