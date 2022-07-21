FG reiterates commitment to zero tolerance on road crashes

THE Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha has reiterated the Federal Government commitment to zero tolerance on Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) and deaths across the country.

Mustapha said this during the 9th Valedictory Lecture Series of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in commemoration of the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi’s retirement from service on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event is “FRSC today and the Future”.

The SGF, represented by the Permanent Secretary, General offices, Mr Maurice Nnamdi, implored for the continued cooperation of all and sundry in advancing road safety and national security.

This, he said should be through the cross-fertilisation of ideas and knowledge sharing on the platform provided by the FRSC.

“I am therefore highly delighted to be a part of the success story of the outgoing Corps Marshal.

“I reiterate the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to FRSC in achieving a country where Road Traffic Crash results to no death.

“It is gratifying to note that Oyeyemi was among the first set of grassroots pioneer Officers of the Corps who rose to the peak of his career through dedication, hard work and honestly.

“Even with a quest in learning to effectively discharge leadership responsibilities in Road Safety management, “he said.

The SGF appreciated the commendable efforts of the FRSC Board members, Management and staff of the FRSC.

Mustapha encouraged them not to rest on their oars until they collectively created a safe motoring environment for all Nigerians.

He, however, admonished all other para-military to emulate the laudable works of the FRSC so far, charging the remaining members of the Corps to follow suit and sustain the tempo of success recorded by Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi, while speaking, appealed to the Staff not to relent and support the present Administration’s huge investment in road construction and rehabilitation for economic growth and National development.

The FRSC boss appreciated the Federal Government for the support and urged for more support to ensure the country attained the best in reducing road crashes to the barest minimum. (NAN)

C.E