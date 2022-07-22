FG releases admissions list into 110 Unity Colleges

THE Federal Government has released the list of admissions into the 110 Unity Colleges across the country, including the Gifted Academy in Suleja.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Benjamin Goong on Friday in Abuja.

Goong advised parents of pupils who applied for admission into any of the nation’s unity colleges to check for the names of their wards on the ministry’s website -www.education.gov.ng.

He said they could also checked the admission status at the school they applied.

According to him, limited vacancies still exist in some unity colleges as admission is ongoing in schools with available vacancies. (NAN)

A.I