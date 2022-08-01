FG tasks Rotary international on climate change

ROTARY International has been urged to complement the federal government’s efforts toward tackling climate change.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made the call in Abuja weekend during the investiture of Goddy Nnamdi as the 14th District Governor of Rotary International District 9125.

According to him, it is very important to join hands together to safeguard the environment from the calamity of climate change and erosion.

Osinbajo, represented by Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Adeyemi Dipeolu, said: “Environmental sustainability is a global public good and as a leading public club, Rotary International must weigh in on climate change, adaptability, but also on issues of climate justice.

“Rotarians should use their reach and influence to promote public policies that advance health outcomes, but also enable our countries to adapt to the challenge of climate change.”

He said: “One thing we learnt for sure, from the COVID-19 pandemic, is that we must continue to pay close attention to issues of public health. So the priority that Rotary International attaches to disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation and maternal and child health continues to be very relevant.”

Goddy said Rotary would help Nigeria’s drive to enhance blood donation among its citizens.

-Daily Trust

KN