By Anthony Isibor

THE use of High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound, HIFU technology, may have put to rest the question whether or not it is possible to get rid of uterine fibroid without invasive surgery as the removal of uterine fibroid and adenomyosis had been successfully performed in Nigeria.

A year after the first procedure was performed at the Nordica Fibroid Care Centre in Lagos, many more women have received complete relieve from fibroid and adenomyosis, reputed to be the two most common gynecological disorders among 100 Nigerian women without having to endure invasive surgery

According to healthlifekit.com, the Nordica Fibroid Care Centre in Lagos where the novel method was first introduced in July 2021 became the only one of its kind in West Africa, as well as the third in Africa after Egypt and South Africa.

Recently, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, Medical Director/CEO of the Centre told a news conference that the centre was formally opened to the public and delivered the first, non-invasive therapy in the management of uterine fibroids – HIFU.

According to Ajayi, more than 100 women have had the chance to have fibroids and adenomyosis which may have characterized their lives before the treatment removed at the centre since it opened its doors in July 2021. “And we’re still counting,” he said.

It would be recalled that Ajayi, had warned earlier in the year that women diagnosed with uterine fibroids should not rush into treatments, but seek out the best treatments tailored to fit their individual needs.

Ajayi explained that it is not every fibroid that needs to be removed, insisting that it is important to let people know that there are ways of removing fibroids besides invasive surgery.

“We have gone past the level of one size fits all treatment. Nowadays, treatment is tailored for individual patients. There are many women in their 40s with large fibroids and not doing anything about it.

“This is actually what it is drawing my attention. The ordeal of so many people within the health sector that are afraid of doing surgery. Fibroid surgery anywhere in the world has issues and that is why I went all out for HIFU, a non-invasive way to treat uterine fibroids,” he said.

However, Olalere Gbenga Adesola, a herbal medicine doctor, and founder of Atinuke Herbal Formula told Realnews that the cure for fibroids without the use of surgery is a long practice among traditional herbal doctors in Nigeria.

Olalere Gbenga Adesola

He said that it was possible to cure fibroids without going under the knives; there are alternative medicines that are capable of doing it. The use of surgical operations is not the final solution, adding that it’s side effects outweigh its merits.

“It’s 50/50 chance of survival.

“You have to wait, jobless, nursing the wound, and bedridden for months for healing.

“It’s not the best for women who have not completed their family cycle, i.e number of children.

“Not even good for women or ladies who have not started child bearing.” he added.

According to him, treating fibroid through cesarean section is very risky, with very huge financial cost, and the fibroids are likely to sprout again after the operations are carried out on the patients.

“Just ask for the cost of treatment of one unit of fibroids or multiple fibroids and see whether it is for every Dick and Harry.

“They are myopic, don’t see beyond their nostril. Alternative medicine is safe, and relatively cheaper, and it is natural.

Going by the huge economic challenge facing the country, Nigerianprice.com puts the average cost of fibroid surgery, Myomectomy, to be between N130,000 and N 400,000, depending on the type of surgery and the type of operation, and the hospital.

Adesola also said that Alternative medicines remain the best, especially if connected to a high potency one.

He noted that Alternative medicines does three things to fibroids tissues:

1. In the case of Uterine fibroids, the ones located in a woman’s womb; it shrinks the tissues, continue reduction until it will be useless

2. It ruptures the tissues; the rupturing tissues meltdown and drops during menstruation or before.

3. In case of sizable fibroids tissues; it can come out wholesomely like delivery.

He also said he believes that women prefer the alternative medicine because of its effectiveness to the surgical operations due to the number of clients that he has.

“I have up to 15 clients using alternative medicine.

“It is so effective, I have clients in UK and USA using my alternative medicine.” he said.

The founder of the ‘Atinuke herbal Series urged women to eat good food to stay healthy at all times.

“Your food is your medicine, pay the farmers now, or the Pharma later, Fibroids is not a death sentence.

“Women should take the opportunity made available by nature; get rid of your Fibroids tissues easily, use the roots and leaves option. Run away from knives if you have the money and live to do it again because the surgical option is temporary,” he said.

Similarly, according to a post in the Guardian of 03 February 2022, Ajayi dismissed claims that certain preparations can dissolve fibroid.

He said that in the quest to get rid of fibroid and the pains associated with it, many women out of fear of surgery or lack of fund have taken various concoctions, and herbal remedies, which claimed to have the ability to shrink the fibroid without achieving any result.

He also said that all over the world people with fibroid vary from one population to another about 30 to 70% have adenomyosis, what they are calling fibroid.

“It is not like fibroid which has a cover we say it has a capsule so it’s either the doctor wants to remove all the bleeding and in the process most of the time he will deform the uterus or you can imagine someone who wants to have a baby some doctors will cut into the cavity and then when you want to have the next baby you are told that you have to have a Cesarean section and these are all the things that HIFU prevents.

“With HIFU, there is no risk of blood loss, damage to organs, and tissue. HIFU offers a low rate of complications. Unlike other treatments available, the risk of complications resulting from blood loss, infections, injury to organs or use of anaesthesia is minimal. It preserves fertility and women are able to conceive and have normal pregnancies after treatment. HIFU takes away almost all the risks because we don’t cut at all, we don’t use Anastacia and rarely does anything go wrong, especially when you do everything the way they should be done,” he added.

Ajayi, however, warned that certain categories of people cannot do HIFU.

First published – May. 10, 2022 @ 08:08 GMT | A I