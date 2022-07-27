FIDA seeks justice for minor allegedly defiled, impregnated by her uncle

THE International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) have pledged to pursue ensure that justice was served to a 15-year-old girl allegedly defiled and impregnated by her uncle in Nasarawa State.

Mrs Rabiatu Addra, Chairperson of FIDA in Nasaeawa state, told newsmen in Lafia the association was disturbed by the case and get justice for the girl and her family.

”A whistle-blower reported to the association that the victim, aged 15, was repeatedly defiled by an uncle she was living with after her father died.

”FIDA in conjunction with the Sexual and Gender Based Violence Response team (SGBV) mobilised the police and the man was arrested.

”The victim was taken to the hospital and we paid for her treatment but unfortunately she lost the six-month-old baby.

“The state Ministry of Justice further paid the bill for a DNA test as part of the ongoing investigation to get evidence,” the FIDA chairperson said.

She said that the victim has been discharge from the hospital and reunited with her family.

”We will not stop until justice is served. We appeal to the police to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter,” she said.

She called for intensive, collaborative action by security agencies to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children.

The chairperson restated FIDA’s support to ensure justice to victims of violence, abuse, exploitation and harmful practices. (NAN)

C.E