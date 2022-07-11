Final group standings and quarter-final pairings at 2022 WAFCON

Hits: 2

FOLLOWING are the final group standings at the ongoing 12th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, as well as the quarter-final pairings:

Group A

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Morocco 3 3 0 0 5 1 +4 9

Senegal 3 2 0 1 3 1 +2 6

Burkina Faso 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2 1

Uganda 3 0 1 2 3 7 -4 1

* Morocco and Senegal advance to the quarter-finals

Group B

Zambia 3 2 1 0 5 1 +4 7

Cameroon 3 1 2 0 3 1 +2 5

Tunisia 3 1 0 2 4 4 – 3

Togo 3 0 1 2 3 9 -6 1

* Zambia, Cameroon and Tunisia advance

Group C

South Africa 3 3 0 0 6 2 +4 9

Nigeria 3 2 0 1 7 2 +5 6

Botswana 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3

Burundi 3 0 0 3 3 11 -8 0

* South Africa, Nigeria and Botswana advance

Quarter-final Pairings

Morocco vs Botswana

Cameroon vs Nigeria

Zambia vs Senegal

South Africa vs Tunisia

