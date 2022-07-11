Menu

Monday, July 11, 2022

Final group standings and quarter-final pairings at 2022 WAFCON

FOLLOWING are the final group standings at the ongoing 12th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, as well as the quarter-final pairings:

Group A

Team                                           P        W      D      L      GF      GA     GD     Pts

Morocco                                     3        3       0       0       5         1        +4      9

Senegal                                      3        2        0      1        3         1         +2      6

Burkina Faso                              3         0        1       2       2         4         -2      1

Uganda                                      3        0         1        2       3        7          -4      1

* Morocco and Senegal advance to the quarter-finals

Group B

Zambia                                          3       2       1      0       5       1        +4      7

Cameroon                                      3       1       2      0       3       1        +2      5

Tunisia                                            3       1        0       2      4       4       –         3

Togo                                                3       0        1        2      3       9      -6       1

* Zambia, Cameroon and Tunisia advance

Group C

South Africa                                    3        3       0      0       6        2      +4       9

Nigeria                                             3        2       0       1        7        2       +5       6

Botswana                                        3        1        0       2        4         5      -1       3

Burundi                                            3        0        0        3       3         11     -8       0

* South Africa, Nigeria and Botswana advance

Quarter-final Pairings

Morocco vs Botswana

Cameroon vs Nigeria

Zambia vs Senegal

South Africa vs Tunisia

(NAN)

