Financial inclusion: TAJBank opens new branch in Wuse

TAJBANK Ltd, one of Nigeria’s leading non-interest bank, has continued financial inclusion drive with the opening of a new, technology-powered branch in Wuse 2, Abuja.

According to a statement by the Managing Director of the bank, Mr Hamid Joda, the new branch brought TAJBank’s growing branch network to 22 within its first two years of operation.

Joda said that the opening of the new branch aligned with the management’s strategy of deepening financial inclusion by taking banking products and services to millions of unbanked and underserved populace in the grassroots.

“The opening of the new branch is to continue with our strategy of ensuring that we take the TAJBank brand to all the nooks and crannies of the country.

He said it was aimed at addressing the service needs of its customers.

“We understand that customers want to do business and sometimes need someone to give them that advisory service they yearn for which in turn will help to address their financial challenges,” he said.

Also Alhaji Tanko Gwamma, Chairman of TAJBank’s Board of Directors, said the goal was to increase its visibility at the grassroots.

Gwamma said it was a demonstration of the commitment to continuously add socio-economic value to ordinary Nigerians.

According to him, Wuse 2 is one of the promising locations in the FCT where businesses are thriving.

“The idea of opening a branch there is to ensure that customers do not suffer in their banking transactions.

“TAJBank will not only give them real time service but also give them advice on how to grow their businesses,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that TAJBank recently announced its plan to launch Nigeria’s first private sector Sukuk offering under a N100 billion programme.

The bank also recorded a 433 per cent growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the 2021 financial year, and significant growth in gross revenue, balance sheet and other performance assessment indicators. (NAN)

