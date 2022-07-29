Flooding hits Kentucky, nearby states, kills 8

AT least eight people were killed in Kentucky after heavy rain-caused flooding hit the eastern part of the U.S. state.

The flooding also left more than 25,000 homes and businesses without power as at Thursday afternoon, local media quoted Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear as saying, on Friday.

Beshear has declared a state of emergency in all of Kentucky, and called on the National Guard to assist in the hardest-hit parts.

Beshear has also requested the Federal Government to provide aid to eastern Kentucky.

“The damage suffered is enormous, and recovery will be a long-term effort.

“This assistance is critical to our efforts and essential for our people,’’ he tweeted on Thursday night.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice also declared a state of emergency in six counties.

More than six inches of rain fell overnight heading into Thursday morning, leaving streets underwater, local media reported Thursday.

The National Weather Service has warned that heavy rains and flooding could continue throughout the weekend in parts of Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia. (Xinhua/NAN)

